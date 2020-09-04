Advertisement
Monuments vandalized in Constable Ezio Faraone Park
Published Friday, September 4, 2020 8:28AM MDT
EDMONTON -- Graffiti was discovered Friday morning in Constable Ezio Faraone Park in Edmonton.
Statues and plaques honouring fallen Edmonton police officers Const. Faraone and Const. William L. Nixon were marked with black and white spray paint.
Const. Faraone was killed while in pursuit of two bank robbers three decades ago.
A service was held in his memory in June, 30 years after his death.
This is developing news story, more details to come.
