EDMONTON -- Graffiti was discovered Friday morning in Constable Ezio Faraone Park in Edmonton.

Statues and plaques honouring fallen Edmonton police officers Const. Faraone and Const. William L. Nixon were marked with black and white spray paint.

This is terrible. How could anyone be so disrespectful? I remember the day Ezio was killed. Just doing his job. #yeg https://t.co/CazDTfMa8F — Grant Ainsley (@AinsleyInc) September 4, 2020

Const. Faraone was killed while in pursuit of two bank robbers three decades ago.

A service was held in his memory in June, 30 years after his death.

This is developing news story, more details to come.