More fines handed out in connection to Callaway leadership campaign
Former President and founder of the Wildrose Party, Jeff Callaway, has announced that he will be running for leadership of the United Conservative Party.
Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019 5:31AM MDT
The Alberta election commissioner has fined another person related to the Jeff Callaway UCP leadership campaign.
Darcy McAllister has received two fines of $4,000 each.
The election commissioner has ruled that McAllister contributed $4,000 to Callaway’s campaign with money given to him.
He was also fined for giving someone else $4,000 to donate to Callaway’s campaign. Personal contributions cannot exceed $4,000.