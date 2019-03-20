

CTV Edmonton





The Alberta election commissioner has fined another person related to the Jeff Callaway UCP leadership campaign.

Darcy McAllister has received two fines of $4,000 each.

The election commissioner has ruled that McAllister contributed $4,000 to Callaway’s campaign with money given to him.

He was also fined for giving someone else $4,000 to donate to Callaway’s campaign. Personal contributions cannot exceed $4,000.