EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton is giving away another 750,000 non-medical masks beginning Wednesday to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Masks will be available at select transit centres and LRT stations on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

“We strongly recommend wearing a mask on transit,” ETS branch manager Eddie Robar said in a written release. “As Edmonton continues to reopen, wearing a mask on transit has become even more important to help keep our community safe. It’s simply the right thing to do, and we need everyone’s help.”

Alberta launched the second phase of its mask giveaway on July 13. Another 20-million masks are being distributed for free at select McDonald's, A&W and Tim Hortons drive-thrus.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw has strongly recommended wearing a mask whenever it is not possible to keep a two-metre distance from others and especially indoors.

The United Nurses of Alberta has called on the province to make mask use mandatory, saying it is an essential part of controlling the spread of COVID-19.

Here's where you can pick up a 10-pack of masks from the City of Edmonton:

DATS Operators and Transit Peace Officers will also have masks available.

The masks will be available until all 750,000 have been distributed.

In June, the city gave out 500,000 masks in three days.