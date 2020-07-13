EDMONTON -- Albertans can get more free non-medical masks from the province beginning Monday.

The 20-million free masks are again available at select McDonald's, A&W and Tim Hortons drive-thrus.

Masks will also be provided to municipalities without access to these fast-food restaurants, First Nations and Metis Settlements, places of worship, transit services, long-term care and supported living facilities and more.

This is the second round of the mask giveaway. The first phase launched in June and distributed approximately 14-million masks.

Some people reported receiving more than the recommended number of masks per person. Others criticised the rollout for discriminating against people without vehicles.

Masks are not mandatory but recommended when physical distancing isn't possible.