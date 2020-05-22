EDMONTON -- Alberta is expanding the Text4Hope service in hopes of reaching more Albertans who may be struggling during difficult times.

The service was initially launched in March to help people looking for support during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 45,000 Albertans signed up to receive free text messages with coping strategies to help ease stress and anxiety.

Now the program is being expanded to help cancer patients and people struggling with addiction issues with the addition of Text4Hope-Addiction Support and Text4Hope-Cancer Care.

You can sign up for one or all of the programs:

Text “Open2Change” to 393939 to subscribe to the addiction program.

Text “CancerCare” to 393939 to subscribe to the cancer program.

Text “COVID19HOPE” to 393939 for the original Text4Hope program.

The programs are supported by Alberta Health Services, the Mental Health Foundation, Calgary Health Trust, University Health Foundation, Royal Alexandra Hospital Foundation, Alberta Cancer Foundation and Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation.