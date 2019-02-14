Nearly 2,000 square metres of extra space is being added to one of Alberta’s most popular attractions.

Construction on The Aurora Project at Telus World of Science began in October, which will mean room for new exhibits.

“These new spaces will dramatically change the way we’re able to engage Albertans’ hearts and minds in science because the Aurora Project will redefine our science centre,” said Alan Nursall, president and CEO of Telus World of Science – Edmonton.

Premier Rachel Notley was on hand to update the project.

“This place inspires wonder in our kids and it shows them the incredible things people can do when we understand the world around us,” she said.

The premier also announced the province will contribute $12 million over three years, money already ear-marked for the project in the 2018 budget.

“It really is a leader in its field across the country and it’s really important for us to be able to keep it current and to allow it to grow. It’s an economic driver for this city but it’s also a beautiful opportunity for kids,” Premier Notley said.

The total cost of the project is $40 million, funded by various levels of government and through donations.

The Premier says construction will create almost 350 new jobs and will generate $80 million in economic activity.

“And once it’s finished, the expansion is expected to add $3.5 million in economic benefits to the Capital Region every year,” said Premier Notley.

CuriousCity is the first new exhibit in store for the science centre which will let visitors learn about the science and history of Edmonton.

“CuriousCity is a magical new learning space for our youngest audience and it will open, which is both thrilling and terrifying, it will open in five weeks. There’s so much work to do but it’s going to be amazing,” said Nursall.

A few months later, an exhibit called Nature Exchange will open followed by a new Arctic Gallery, Health Gallery and a re-invented Science Garage.