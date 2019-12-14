EDMONTON -- Edmontonians dropped off more than 2,000 toys during Friday’s ‘Stuff the Studio’ for Toy Mountain event.

Between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., 2,447 toys were placed in the CTV News Edmonton building.

The annual campaign is in support of Boys and Girls Clubs Big Brothers Big Sister of Edmonton and Area.

The goal for 2019 is to collect 8,000 toys.

At this point in theannual campaign, there is a particular need for gifts for pre-teens and teenagers. Cash donations will be used to purchase gift cards.