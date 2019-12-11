Edmonton police say they are investigating more than 320 catalytic converters stolen from vehicles in the city since the beginning of October.

Southeast Edmonton has had the highest number of thefts, with 69 vehicles targeted since Oct. 1. Ford F-Series trucks, Ford Econoline and Cutaway vans are the most targeted.

Southwest and west Edmonton have had 58 and 50 thefts, respectively. Police say most thefts happened overnight and involved vehicles in industrial areas like car dealerships and hotel parking lots. Honda CRVs, Chevy Cavaliers and Pontiac Sunfires have been targeted in apartment building parking lots.

Police have also released photos of persons of interest in catalytic converter thefts in parking lots near 38 Avenue and 99 Street (left person of interest) and 122 Avenue and 67 Street (right person of interest).

Catalytic converters are usually stolen to sell the parts. It can cost drivers up to $2,000 to repair.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.