More than $900K in drugs and cell phones seized at Edmonton prison

    A total of $917,400 in drugs and cell phones were seized at the Edmonton Institution earlier this month, officials say.

    Crystal methamphetamine, THC and cell phones were among the items seized on Aug. 19.

    Correctional Services Canada (CSC) said in a Monday news release that police have been notified and that the prison is investigating.

    "The CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone," it said in the news release.

    "CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions."

    No further information has been provided.

    The Edmonton Institution is a maximum-security federal prison located on the northeast edge of the city near Fort Saskatchewan. 

