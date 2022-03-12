Morreale hoping for loud crowd in Calgary for third window of BCLA competition

The Edmonton Stingers basketball team. The Edmonton Stingers basketball team.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia strikes near Ukrainian capital; port city under siege

Russian forces pounded the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Saturday, shelling its downtown as residents hid in an iconic mosque and elsewhere to avoid the explosions. Fighting also raged in the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv, as Russia kept up its bombardment of other cities throughout the country.

A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island