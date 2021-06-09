Advertisement
Motorcyclist, 24, killed in Yellowhead Trail crash
Published Wednesday, June 9, 2021 11:19AM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, June 9, 2021 4:22PM MDT
A 24-year-old man died after he crashed his motorcycle on the Yellowhead Trail on June 9, 2021, the Edmonton Police Service said. (CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A 24-year-old man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle on the Yellowhead Trail Wednesday morning, the Edmonton Police Service said.
Police were called to Yellowhead and Fort Road just before 11 a.m. after the man lost control of his gray Honda motorcycle and hit a pole.
The 24-year-old died in hospital.
Speed is believed to be a factor, police said, and the crash remains under investigation.
