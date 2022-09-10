Motorcyclist hospitalized after southeast Edmonton crash

A motorcyclist was sent to hospital after being struck by an SUV Saturday evening in southeast Edmonton.

Emergency crews responded to the crash just before 5 p.m. to find a motorcycle had been launched onto the vehicle's hood.

Investigators said the SUV was eastbound on 40 Avenue when it hit a motorcycle southbound on 50 Street.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported to police.

Speed and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the crash, police said.