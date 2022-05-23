Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash on Highway 28 near CFB Edmonton

A head-on collision in Sturgeon County in which a motorcyclist was killed is under investigation, with police saying that impairment is believed to be a factor.

Mounties and Military Police responded around 6:10 p.m. Monday to the crash on Highway 28 near Township Road 544 or Sturgeon Road, just west of Canadian Forces Base Edmonton.

According to police, a northbound SUV was making a U-turn when it collided with a northbound motorcycle.

The driver of the motorbike, a 62-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died in hospital.

The 37-year-old man behind the wheel of the SUV was being held in police custody for further investigation, RCMP spokesperson Cst. Patrick Lambert told CTV News Edmonton Monday night.

"At this time the RCMP remain on scene, while traffic is being diverted east and west along Township Road 544, and south of the collision at the Anthony Henday," Mounties said in a statement.

Lambert added that police expected the highway to remain closed for several hours.

No further information was available.