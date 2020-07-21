EDMONTON -- Mounties are investigating what they call a “sudden death” after the body of a man was found outside a home in the Lakeland Village area of Sherwood Park.

RCMP said officers responded to reports of the body being found around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating the death. Mounties are not releasing the name of the victim at this time.

RCMP say more information will be released following an autopsy scheduled for Friday.