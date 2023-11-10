Mounties seeking video of shooting in downtown Fort McMurray

Police in northeastern Alberta are looking for help to identify at least one shooter after several vehicles and a building were left with bullet holes early Thursday morning.

RCMP were called to Gordon White Avenue at around 3:20 a.m. for a report of multiple gunshots.

"Several parked vehicles and a nearby building were struck, sustaining damage. There were no reported injuries," Sgt. Sabrina Clayton wrote in a Friday news release.

Police said witnesses reported seeing a black pickup in the area at the time of the shooting, but they could not provide a make and model of the truck.

Anyone with security cameras in the area is being asked to check their footage for images of the truck or anything suspicious around that time.

Wood Buffalo RCMP can be reached at 780-788-4040 and anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).