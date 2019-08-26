Over 700 students moved into student residence at MacEwan University on Monday.

Staff and volunteers were on hand to help students feel at home in their new spaces.

For both first year and returning students, there are support services in place to help them feel comfortable in their home away from home.

"This does not have to be the stressful part for them, we try to mkae them feel at home and welcome and help them out as much as we can," said Wendy Brost, senior manager of Residence Services.

“This is my first year coming to university and I was kind of nervous but the people here are really awesome at helping out,” said Nathan Gottselig, a new student from Vegreville.

Gottselig, along with his roommate and friend Alreyan Kahleeq, said that there is still a lot to move before their day is done.

“I’m bringing in pillows and mattresses already, next trip is lap tops and PlayStation of course,” Kahleeq said.

Grace Turnbull, a four-time veteran of move-in day, said the process has been streamlined a lot over the years.

“The first year I moved here, so four years ago, this was chaotic," Turnbull said. "There were cars parked out front, there were students everywhere. This year has been much better.”

She also added a little piece of advice for new students.

“Don’t over pack. You can always come back next month. Take only what you need for now, because move-in is crazy.”

Her sister Mary Turnbull echoed that the same applies for clothing.

“Don’t pack a lot of clothes, you’re not going to need all the clothes that you think you’ll need,” she said. “Halfway through the semester you’re going to be wearing sweats and sweaters and you’re not going to care at all.

Fall classes at MacEwan University begin on Sept. 4.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Brandon Lynch