Warning: This story contains graphic images.

EDMONTON – Fish and Wildlife officers in northern Alberta want to find the person who shot a mule deer and left it for dead in contravention to wildlife laws.

The mule deer was determined to have been shot with a rifle and abandoned in a field on Range Road 55, about 22 kilometres northwest of the northern Alberta community of Hines Creek.

Investigators say it likely happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, and that the hunter apparently made no effort to retrieve the animal's body.

Section 41 of Alberta's Wildlife Act prohibits anyone from killing a big game animal and abandoning any flesh fit for human consumption, destroying flesh or allowing flesh to become unfit for human consumption.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Fish and Wildlife's 24/7 report a poacher line at 1-800-642-3800.

Tips on any violations of the province's fish and wildlife laws may lead to a cash reward.