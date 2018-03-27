The Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission has selected a company to develop and implement online cannabis sales in the province.

The AGLC said OnX Enterprise Solutions had been chosen to develop the online platform that will be run by the AGLC.

“OnX’s multi-national client base, solid reputation, along with their extensive experience implementing thousands of information technology solutions throughout North America and the UK, were key deciding factors in our choice,” Niaz Nejad, Chief Operating Officer and VP of Gaming and Cannabis for AGLC said in a statement.

“We are confident that the creation and management of Alberta’s online cannabis sales system is in good hands.”

The company has been awarded a three year, $4.6 million contract – with an option to extend for up to 10 years, which would be valued at $15.8 million.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this article stated the initial contract was for $15.8 million – the article has been clarified to specify correct amounts.