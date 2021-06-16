EDMONTON -- Two people are in custody after multiple carjackings in St. Albert which prompted the city's schools to enter a hold and secure Wednesday morning

St. Albert RCMP are investigating two carjackings and two attempted carjackings where firearm and replica firearms were used.

Schools entered a hold and secure at approximately 8:45 a.m. as precaution, police said.

"When a hold & secure is called by the RCMP details of the unfolding event are not provided to the location to expedite the process and to ensure the safety of the occupants," Mounties explained.

"During a Hold & Secure, doors to the location are locked, with no one permitted in or out of the building."

The hold and secure ended at 10:15 a.m. and two people are in custody.

No one was injured during the carjackings, police said.

Classes resumed when the hold and secure ended, St. Albert Public and Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools tweeted.

The hold & secure for our schools has been lifted. Classes and activities will carry on as normal for the rest of the day. — St. Albert Public (@StAlbertPublic) June 16, 2021

As of 10:15 a.m., all Division schools in St. Albert have received ALL CLEAR from the Hold and Secure protocol. @GSACRD students and staff are safe, and normal school activities have resumed. — GSACRD (@GSACRD) June 16, 2021

RCMP will comment on the investigation at 1:45 p.m.