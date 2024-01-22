Municipal leaders feeling 'caught between' Alberta and Ottawa as minister's deadline approaches
Alberta cities and towns have just over a week to report back to the province detailing all agreements they have with Ottawa.
Alberta's municipal affairs minister is calling for that information as he considers a new law requiring the federal government to work with the province instead of cities.
"The province doesn’t want to see bilateral agreements with the federal government with municipalities directly, it's not a surprising request," said Edmonton Coun. Tim Cartmell.
The request for "an overview of the agreements you held with the federal government in 2022" came from minister Ric McIver in a mid-December letter to cities and towns.
Agreements could include anything from leases on RCMP buildings, to Canada Post mailboxes and Canada Day celebration costs.
"It becomes somewhat pedantic to ask these questions," said Paul McLaughlin, president of Rural Municipalities of Alberta.
"We have a fruitful relationship with the federal government and the provincial government and will continue to do so. We never want to be caught between the two."
He worries it could leave local governments out of money that they need.
"Is this a command control move? Is this someone who knows better than we do?" he asked.
"We are a pretty cost-effective deployer of dollars on behalf of Albertans and not recognizing that we are cost effective would be disappointing."
The president of Alberta Municipalities calls it an unusual request that some of the groups 260 members have concerns about.
"They have questions about the provincial government’s goal, the scope and timing of this request, the amount of effort needed to provide a thorough response by Jan. 31," Tyler Gandam, also the mayor of Wetaskiwin, wrote in a statement.
McIver refused CTV News Edmonton's interview request, instead providing a written statement. His office also did not answer a question about any penalties for not complying with his request.
"Alberta's government will continue to stand up for our constitutional jurisdiction while ensuring we are working with municipalities to receive equitable funding from the federal government," it read.
The minister is considering legislation similar to Quebec's, which requires Ottawa to negotiate with the province, instead of working directly with municipalities.
"The focus seems to be on fighting against the federal government," said political scientist Lori Williams from Mount Royal University in Calgary.
Williams also believes a new law could put funding at risk.
"The idea that Albertans could lose out on a housing or transit deal because of the provincial government, that is not going to be something Albertans are receptive to," she told CTV News Edmonton.
Municipalities have until Jan. 31 to report to the province.
