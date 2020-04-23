EDMONTON -- Edmonton and other Canadian municipalities are calling for an emergency $10 billion from the federal government they say is needed to keep essential services running at pandemic capacity.

In an appeal to Ottawa Thursday, the Federation of Canadian Municipalities writes local governments are facing at least a $10 billion to $15 billion immediate loss if measures like physical distancing remain in place for six months.

The amount is the total of property taxes, utility charges and user fees which many cities have foregone as a financial break for their residents.

In its second week of a state of local emergency, Edmonton announced optional property tax and Businesses Improvement Area Tax Levy payments, and more than 2,000 non-essential employee layoffs.

Yet savings don’t match what it costs to keep taxpayers safe, writes the FCM.

“From turning arenas into safe shelters to deferring property taxes, municipal leaders are working flat-out to support Canadians through this pandemic,” said FCM President and Halifax municipal councillor Bill Karsten.

“But with new expenses, staggering drops in revenue and no freedom to run deficits, municipalities need emergency funding to keep essential services going strong.”

The shortfall in Calgary, for example, is equal to a one-time residential property tax increase of 23 per cent, estimates the FCM.

The FCM says it would directly inject $7.6 billion of its minimum $10-billion ask into municipalities, and then allocate the remaining $2.4 billion between those with transit systems.

Karsten and Don Iveson, Edmonton mayor and chair of the Big City Mayors’ Caucus, will join Gatineau’s mayor for a media conference Thursday morning.

More details on COVID-19’s impact on the City of Edmonton’s budget are expected to be released later in the day.