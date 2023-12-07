Murder charge laid in Fort McKay death as RCMP search for 'armed and dangerous' man

Anton Grandjambe, the man who triggered a shelter-in-place warning in the northern Alberta community of Fort McKay on Tuesday, has now been charged with second-degree murder.

RCMP continued to search for Grandjambe, 21, on Thursday and said he is "believed to be armed and dangerous."

The public was warned not to approach Grandjambe, instead to call 911 immediately.

Police allege that he killed 60-year-old Fort McKay resident Russell John Shott.

Officers first responded to the call at 3 a.m. Tuesday where they found Shott with life-threatening injuries. He died shortly after police arrived.

"There is no information to suggest there is a risk to the general public at this time," Cst. Kelsey Davidge wrote in a news release.

Grandjambe is 5'9" tall, weighs 163 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 780‐788‐4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Fort McKay is approximately 50 kilometres north of Fort McMurray and about 430 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.