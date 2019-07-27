Parts of eastern Alberta from the Bonnyville area south to Medicine Hat, including the Edmonton region, are under a watch or warning for severe thunderstorms.

Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park were put under a severe thunderstorm watch just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Environment Canada warned thunderstorms, damaging wind, heavy rain and large hail may follow.

Tornadoes are also possible, the alert says.

Because of the weather, both Interstellar Rodeo and Chaos Alberta in Edmonton announced temporary breaks in programming until the storm passed.

We are temprarily shutting down while the storm passes. Please take cover under the canopy. We will keep you updated. #iRodeoYEG — Interstellar Rodeo Edmonton (@iRodeoYEG) July 27, 2019

WEATHER UPDATE �� Due to lightning in the area and for the safety of fans and staff, the show start is currently on hold. The revised schedule will be posted soon.



Please stay tuned on our social channels for further updates. — CHAOS AB (@Chaos_Alberta) July 27, 2019

WEATHER UPDATE �� The event has been temporarily suspended due to the weather. On site guests have been moved to the Kinsmen Field House. We are monitoring the situation and thank you for your patience!



This is a temporary suspension. We will continue to keep you updated. — CHAOS AB (@Chaos_Alberta) July 27, 2019

If there’s no more lightning, we will resume at 3:05. Thanks for awesome! #iRodeoYEG — Interstellar Rodeo Edmonton (@iRodeoYEG) July 27, 2019

The thunderstorm threat is supposed to last into Saturday evening.

Central, southern Alberta under thunderstorm warning

Central Alberta, from Red Deer to the Brooks area, is under a thunderstorm warning, and Environment Canada said it was tracking a line of storms that could produce strong wind gusts and nickel-sized hail.

"This line of thunderstorms extends from just north of Red Deer to the City of Calgary and is moving eastwards at 50 km/h.

"Wind gusts of over 90 km/h have been reported along this line."