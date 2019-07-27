Music festivals announce temporary breaks amid thunderstorm watch
Published Saturday, July 27, 2019 2:51PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 27, 2019 4:14PM MDT
Parts of eastern Alberta from the Bonnyville area south to Medicine Hat, including the Edmonton region, are under a watch or warning for severe thunderstorms.
Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park were put under a severe thunderstorm watch just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Environment Canada warned thunderstorms, damaging wind, heavy rain and large hail may follow.
Tornadoes are also possible, the alert says.
Because of the weather, both Interstellar Rodeo and Chaos Alberta in Edmonton announced temporary breaks in programming until the storm passed.
The thunderstorm threat is supposed to last into Saturday evening.
Central, southern Alberta under thunderstorm warning
Central Alberta, from Red Deer to the Brooks area, is under a thunderstorm warning, and Environment Canada said it was tracking a line of storms that could produce strong wind gusts and nickel-sized hail.
"This line of thunderstorms extends from just north of Red Deer to the City of Calgary and is moving eastwards at 50 km/h.
"Wind gusts of over 90 km/h have been reported along this line."