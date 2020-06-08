EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Folk Music Festival has been cancelled this summer because of the pandemic, but festival-goers will still be able to show their love for the festival.

Folk Fest is launching an online store, which includes a shirt reading “My Heart is on the Hill.”

Thank you for your support. We'll miss being on the hill with you this summer, but we all know where our hearts will be.

My Heart is on the Hill merch available to pre-order now.

Visit https://t.co/8PB2sDO8yE

Deadline July 5.#myheartisonthehill #foreverfolkfest pic.twitter.com/jN078zsfeJ — Edmonton Folk Fest (@edmfolkfest) June 8, 2020

The shirt also features a drawing of the iconic folk festival candle.

The deadline to order the shirts is July 5.

This would have been the 41st annual Edmonton Folk Music Festival.