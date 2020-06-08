Advertisement
'My heart is on the hill': Edmonton folk fest selling shirts to mark cancelled festival
Published Monday, June 8, 2020
EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Folk Music Festival has been cancelled this summer because of the pandemic, but festival-goers will still be able to show their love for the festival.
Folk Fest is launching an online store, which includes a shirt reading “My Heart is on the Hill.”
The shirt also features a drawing of the iconic folk festival candle.
The deadline to order the shirts is July 5.
This would have been the 41st annual Edmonton Folk Music Festival.