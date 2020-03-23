EDMONTON -- NAIT is following the University of Alberta in switching to a pass/fail system after in-person classes were suspended due to COVID-19.

Instead of receiving percentage grades for this semester, students will either receive an honours, pass or fail grade.

"We believe this new grading system will help our students progress, while also ensuring equity and preserving academic integrity in these exceptional circumstances," a NAIT spokesperson said.

The grading system applies to degrees, diplomas and certificate courses, but not programs "where percentage grades are required for accreditation or licensure requirements," the school explained.

Students in those programs will be contacted.

For more information, NAIT students are asked to visit nait.ca/coronavirus.

NAIT, along with the University of Alberta and MacEwan University, switched to online classes last week.

Last Friday, the U of A announced it would implement the no-grade system and have fewer finals. Students upset with the change started a petition, arguing the system does not acknowledge their work.

However, MacEwan remains committed to assigning letter grades for this semester.