Nathan Fillion visits Whyte Avenue parklet named after him during Edmonton trip

Edmonton-born actor Nathan Fillion was in Edmonton this weekend where he visited the Whyte Avenue parklet named after him.

A seating area near Whyte Avenue and 103 Street is now called the Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion.

Fillion visited his parklet this weekend and posted about it on Instagram on Sunday.

Radio personality Lauren Hunter started a petition in 2019 to build a small building downtown as part of a new park after the actor. The petition amassed over 37,000 signatures.

In 2021, fellow The Suicide Squad cast members, including Margot Robbie and John Cena, threw their support behind the petition.

Edmonton did rename city hall the Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion for the opening weekend of The Suicide Squad.

The new parklet is a permanent installation by the OSBA, along with four others.

It might not be a full building, but it got the seal of approval from both Fillion and Hunter.

Fillion also went to the Foreigner concert at Rogers Place last Friday.