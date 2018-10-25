The NDP asked the Elections Commissioner of Alberta to investigate a third-party Political Action Committee (PAC) that has received hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Motor Dealers’ Association of Alberta (MDA) to support the United Conservative Party.

The PAC, Shaping Alberta’s Future, had paid for anti-NDP ads with money that came from the MDA.

In a letter last month, MDA Chair Andrew Robinson encouraged members to donate “to assist in the UCP 3rd party advertising campaign.”

Shaping Alberta’s Future has raised $375,000 in the third quarter of 2018.

That same letter mentions an MDA meeting with UCP Leader Jason Kenney to respond to concerns “to the automotive industry due to budgetary and legislative changes imposed by the Alberta NDP government over the past three years.”

We kept our promise & passed legislation to get big money out of politics.

The law is clear – third parties can’t do the work of political parties, collude to avoid the rules, or hide their donors.

Kenney & his PAC have shown a dedicated strategy to break that law.#ableg #abpoli pic.twitter.com/yv9Pm5lGSQ — albertaNDP (@albertaNDP) October 25, 2018

The NDP believes the UCP are skirting rules that prohibit large individual and corporate donations to political parties, but Kenney said he is playing by their rules.

“The NDP created the law that allowed Political Action Committees to operate.”

Last month, the NDP filed a complaint against Kenney and two UCP MLAs about their trip to India, but it was dismissed by the ethics commissioner on Tuesday.

With files from Dan Grummett