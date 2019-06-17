

The opposition NDP is once again calling on the UCP government to kill Bill 8, the Education Act.

NDP members say the bill doesn’t protect GSAs or LGBTQ students. They say that just 25 of the 300 clauses being proposed are substantively different than what is already in the School Act.

“This is not a bill to modernize the school system,” said NDP MLA and Children’s Services Critic Rakhi Pancholi. “This is Bill H8, plain and simple.”

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange says that’s not the case.

“We are the strongest statutory pieces of legislation protecting LGBTQ students, and we will continue to be,” she said Monday.

On June 12, LaGrange issued a statement to clarify “misconceptions” of Bill 8.