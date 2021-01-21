EDMONTON -- The Alberta NDP beat all provincial political parties in 2020 fundraising, including the governing United Conservatives, according to new numbers released Thursday.

The margin was tight – with both parties topping $5 million – the Elections Alberta data revealed.

The NDP finished the year reporting nearly $5,062,00. The UCP was a close second with more than $5,046,000.

The United Conservatives held the early lead, collecting more than twice as much as the NDP in the first quarter, but the NDP won quarters two and four, raising more than $2 million at the end of 2020.

No other party finished close to the two frontrunners, which are also the only two teams to have MLAs elected to the legislature.

2020 fundraising by Alberta provincial political parties:

Alberta NDP $5,061,979.02 United Conservative $5,046,322.52 Alberta Party $126,233.42 Alberta Liberals $100,213.06 Wildrose Independence $78,340.82 Green Party $25,423.00

Source: Elections Alberta

No other registered party collected more than $10,000 in 2020.

The money appears to be aligning with some recent polling showing Rachel Notley’s NDP is gaining popularity in Alberta - and although UCP support has fallen off in those polls - the party reported its best fundraising quarter at the end of 2020.

Donating directly to political parties is restricted to individuals in Alberta and is capped at $4,243 per calendar year.

All of the numbers, as well as who donated, can be found on Elections Alberta.