NDP dominates Edmonton as UCP wins Alberta election

The NDP has been elected or leads in all Edmonton ridings early Tuesday morning after the UCP won a majority government in Alberta late Monday night.

Rachel Notley's party has been elected in 18 of 20 ridings in Edmonton so far, including in Edmonton-South West, where CTV News projects Nathan Ip will defeat UCP deputy premier Kaycee Madu.

Edmonton Castle-Downs and Edmonton-Decore have not been called.

The NDP also flipped a riding in Sherwood Park and held its seat in St. Albert.

CTV News declared the win for Danielle Smith's UCP at 11 p.m. Monday.

The UCP currently holds 40 seats and the NDP has been declared the winner in 29 ridings.

Results will be updated later on Tuesday.