The NDP has retained its seat in Edmonton Strathcona, making it the only non-Conservative seat in Alberta.

CTV News declared Heather McPherson the riding's winner with 47.1 per cent of the vote at 9:33 p.m.

Conservative candidate Sam Lilly finished second with 37.2 per cent and Eleanor Olszewski came in third with 11.7.

McPherson maintained the NDP's hold of Edmonton Strathcona after Linda Duncan, the riding's MP since 2006, retired ahead of this election.

The Conservative Party won the other 33 seats in Alberta.

