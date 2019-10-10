EDMONTON -- An Edmontonian is $100,000 richer after James Neal's stellar performance against the Islanders Tuesday night.

Danuta Ritosa won $100,000 in the Save-On-Foods Million Dollar Score and Win contest.

In order to win, a player from a team of his province had to score four goals.

In Tuesday's match between the Edmonton Oilers and the New York Islanders, the left winger scored a natural hat trick and then a fourth point in the third period.

Save-On-Foods customers are automatically entered into the contest every time they use their More Rewards loyalty card while shopping at a B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Yukon location.

Prizes are given out for every goal scored by the NHL teams in those provinces, varying from gift cards to electronics.

If a player nets five goals in a single game, the winning customer will receive $50,000 each year for 20 years.