Neal's four goals wins Albertan $100K
Edmonton Oilers left wing James Neal, right, celebrates with center Connor McDavid (97) after scoring a goal during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Uniondale, N.Y. Oilers center Leon Draisaitl is at back left. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Published Thursday, October 10, 2019 8:44PM MDT
EDMONTON -- An Edmontonian is $100,000 richer after James Neal's stellar performance against the Islanders Tuesday night.
Danuta Ritosa won $100,000 in the Save-On-Foods Million Dollar Score and Win contest.
In order to win, a player from a team of his province had to score four goals.
In Tuesday's match between the Edmonton Oilers and the New York Islanders, the left winger scored a natural hat trick and then a fourth point in the third period.
Save-On-Foods customers are automatically entered into the contest every time they use their More Rewards loyalty card while shopping at a B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Yukon location.
Prizes are given out for every goal scored by the NHL teams in those provinces, varying from gift cards to electronics.
If a player nets five goals in a single game, the winning customer will receive $50,000 each year for 20 years.