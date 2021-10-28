Neighbour leaving for walk spots flames down the street, calls 911

EDMONTON -

Flames destroyed a garage in west Edmonton Wednesday evening.

The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. near 164 Street and 105 Avenue.

“I was just getting ready to go for a walk with my buddy tonight and like, I just noticed the front street was just like full of smoke. I was just like, oh, the neighbour’s just having a fire, whatever,” the neighbour who called 911, Colton, told CTV News Edmonton.

“But then I was like, wait, well, a little backyard fire -- it can’t be that loud. I was thinking about it, so I peeked around the corner and like, next thing you know, I see this like eight-foot flame just wafting out of the door... Smoke and fire and sparks.”

The teenager thought: “Well I can’t go out now, I’ve gotta call the fire department.”

Firefighters arrived on scene at 10:35 p.m. and extinguished the blaze by 11:21 p.m.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading from the garage.