EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Neil Young Edmonton concert scheduled for this summer cancelled

    Neil Young performs at Farm Aid 2023 on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. (Michelle Pemberton/The Indianapolis Star) Neil Young performs at Farm Aid 2023 on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. (Michelle Pemberton/The Indianapolis Star)
    Share

    Neil Young is not coming to Edmonton this summer after all.

    His concert with Crazy Horse at Ice District's Fan Park on July 21 was cancelled, according to Ticketmaster.

    The concert date for the Love Earth tour was announced in February and tickets went on sale in early March.

    Ticketmaster did not say why the concert was cancelled.

    People who bought tickets are being refunded.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News