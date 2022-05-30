'Never ever give up': Oilers superfan uses love for the game as fuel for his recovery

A patient at the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute has been using the Edmonton Oilers playoff run as the push he needs to get out of the hospital.

Patrycja Glynn and her father, Waldemar Fukacz, bonded over hockey after immigrating to Canada from Poland in 1991.

"We saw this thing called hockey that wasn't popular in Europe at the time," Glynn said. "We realized there is this team called the Oilers, and we got really into it."

The duo bonded over hockey and, now two decades later, are incredibly excited to see this Stanley Cup run.

"We believe in our boys," Glynn said. "This is going to happen."

Unfortunately, this playoff run has been different for the pair of superfans, with Fukacz being admitted to the Mazakowski in February after a severe cardiomyopathy diagnosis. At first, he was placed in a medically induced coma.

"It's been tough to see, especially during the playoffs," Glynn told CTV News Edmonton.

"Instead of being at my house and cheering and having a couple of beers, he's kind of stuck here," she added. "It's been quite difficult."

While her father's condition has improved, Glynn said there is still a long road to rehabilitation to regain speech and mobility.

They now watch games from Fukacz's hospital bed.

"Just the excitement, the adrenaline when they play, when they are on the ice, when they are coming out, it just motivates them to do better," Glynn said.

"Motivates him to try harder, and he knows he wants to get out of the hospital, so when they do get into the finals after they beat Colorado, he'll like to watch it at home with all of his family and friends," she said.

"I will live for another 31 years if I have to wait for the cup," Fukacz said.

"I don't think so. I think we will be good this year," Glynn added with a laugh.

Fukacz's rehab team says he's a force to be reckoned with, much like Connor McDavid on the ice.

"Every day, he gets up, pushes himself," said Natalie Shanahan, physical therapist. "We make gains."

"Our goal is to get him home as soon as possible," Shanahan added. "As strong as possible. He's such a fighter."

Fukacz started to grow his beard after his last operation and decorated his walker and hospital room. He says he will not shave until the Oilers are crowned the Stanley Cup champions.

"They wanted to shave me, but I said no, it's the playoffs," Fukacz said. "Go Oilers go!"

Fukacz decorated his hospital room and walker with Oilers gear (Supplied).

He had a special message for Ben Stelter, the six-year-old Oilers ambassador who is battling cancer.

"I hope you can fight just like me," Fukacz said. "Never ever give up."