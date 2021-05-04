EDMONTON -- The latest public health restrictions in Alberta to curb COVID-19 cases were announced Tuesday by Premier Jason Kenney in a live televised address.

The emergency management cabinet committee met earlier Tuesday to approve new measures to help protect the healthcare system in the province.

Each of the measures announced will apply to Albertans, businesses, and municipalities in areas with more than 50 cases per 100,000 people and with 30 or more active cases.

The measures included moving all Kindergarten to Grade 12 classes to at-home online learning starting Friday until at least May 25. All post-secondary institutions will also be limited to online delivery.

Workplaces with COVID-19 outbreaks will be mandated to close for 10 days, with exemptions for critical workplaces.

Retail businesses will have capacity slashed to 10 per cent of their fire code or a minimum of five customers, effective immediately.

Patio dining will close alongside barbershops, tattoo parlors, hair and nail salons, effective 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 9.

Restaurants will be limited to takeout and delivery only under the new restrictions.

Outdoor social gatherings, currently limited to 10 people, will be limited to 5, with a strong recommendation that people limit such gatherings to no more than two family cohorts, Kenney said.

Places of worship will be limited to 15 people, as they were last spring during the first wave of the pandemic.

Funeral attendance will be limited to 10 people, instead of the current 20 people allowed.

“Governments must not impair peoples’ rights and livelihoods unless it is absolutely necessary to save lives,” Kenney said. “Unfortunately that is the situation we are facing today.”

“We will not permit our healthcare system be overwhelmed,” he added.

Alberta is reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita in all of Canada and the United States.

According to Health Canada, Alberta leads the country for COVID-19 infections per capita. As of Monday, the province had 308 cases per 100,000 population, while Ontario had 170, Nunavut reported 163, and Saskatchewan had 138.

“I know all of this is discouraging to hear,” Kenney said. “Nobody wants to be here, especially after 14 months with multiple waves of this pandemic.”

“But our commitment to the health and safety of Albertans must come first.”

ENFORCEMENT OF MEASURES TO INCREASE

Kenney said public health measure enforcement will increase. The fines for violating public health measures will double, from $1,000 to $2,000.

Maximum fines for serious offenses remains $100,000.

The premier added that there will be “tougher enforcement” protocols for repeat offenders but did not give further details.

“We will not tolerate those who endanger the health of their fellow Albertans,” he said.

Kenney and Dr. Deena Hinshaw will host a press conference on Wednesday at 10 a.m. to answer questions from the media and provide a recap of the new COVID-19 restrictions implemented.

The premier and the chief medical officer of health will be joined by Minister of Health Tyler Shandro, Minister of Education Adriana LaGrange, and Minister of Justice Kaycee Madu.