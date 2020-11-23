EDMONTON -- The provincial government is making decisions Monday about further restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19, CTV News Edmonton has learned.

Christine Myatt from the Premier's Office confirmed that the Priorities Implementation Committee is meeting Monday afternoon.

She said an announcement will be made on Tuesday.

Alberta reported 1,584 new cases on Nov. 22, a new daily record for the fourth-consecutive day.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide a COVID-19 update at 2 p.m. Watch live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca

This is a developing news story, more details will be provided as they become available.