New artwork blooms in central Edmonton

A new public art installation is up at the Stadium Yards in central Edmonton. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton) A new public art installation is up at the Stadium Yards in central Edmonton. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island