New artwork blooms in central Edmonton

A new public art installation has blossomed in a downtown Edmonton neighbourhood.

The Stadium Yards apartment complex, located near 106A Avenue and Muttart Crossing, is now home to a large interactive LED marigold.

The flower was created by Brad Hinson from the Toronto-based Studio F Minus and commissioned by The Rohit Group for the new residential mixed-use transit-oriented development.

The marigold is Edmonton's official flower, representing sunny Alberta and the city's role in the Klondike gold rush of the 1890s.

The City of Edmonton says on its website that the flower has many varieties and symbolizes the capital city's "vibrant medley of different cultures and backgrounds."