EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • New case of deadly elm fungus found in Killarney

    Yellow STOPDED (Society to Prevent Dutch Elm Disease) tape is wrapped around a tree in this undated file photo. Yellow STOPDED (Society to Prevent Dutch Elm Disease) tape is wrapped around a tree in this undated file photo.
    Share

    The City of Edmonton has found another confirmed case of Dutch elm disease.

    The privately-owned tree in Killarney is the fifth tree in Edmonton infected with the deadly fungus.

    It was found in the same area where four other infected trees were found in August.

    The tree was tested in late September, but the results were negative.

    Later, city crews performing follow-up assessments noticed the tree's health had declined rapidly and that it was showing signs of the disease.

    A new test came back positive on Thursday.

    The city is working with the owner to have the tree removed as quickly as possible.

    Dutch elm disease is spread by three species of beetles, as well as from tree to tree through root systems. The fungus that causes it interferes with a tree's ability to carry water and nutrients, and can kill a tree in as little as three weeks.

    The city said the disease has killed millions of elm trees across North America since it was introduced from Europe around 90 years ago.

    Edmonton has around 90,000 city-owned elms, and a Dutch elm disease protocol was developed in 2020 after the disease was found in Lethbridge.

    "City arborists and foresters remain vigilant as they continue implementing the established action plan, including intensified surveillance of elm trees in the protocol zone," said Mark Beare, Edmonton director of infrastructure operations.

    "This additional confirmed case does not change our approach as we continue assessments, removals and testing to contain the spread of Dutch elm disease."

    Residents are encouraged to learn more about the signs of Dutch elm disease, and to keep privately-owned elms pruned and healthy, as beetles are attracted to damaged or sick trees.

    It is illegal in Edmonton to store or transport elm wood. Pruned branches or wood from damaged trees must be burned immediately or disposed of at the Edmonton Waste Management Centre at 250 Aurum Road.

    More information on the disease can be found on The City of Edmonton's website

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's a look at Musk's contact with Putin and why it matters

    Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of major government contractor SpaceX and a key ally of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, has been in regular contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the last two years, The Wall Street Journal reported.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News