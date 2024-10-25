New case of deadly elm fungus found in Killarney

The City of Edmonton has found another confirmed case of Dutch elm disease.

The privately-owned tree in Killarney is the fifth tree in Edmonton infected with the deadly fungus.

It was found in the same area where four other infected trees were found in August.

The tree was tested in late September, but the results were negative.

Later, city crews performing follow-up assessments noticed the tree's health had declined rapidly and that it was showing signs of the disease.

A new test came back positive on Thursday.

The city is working with the owner to have the tree removed as quickly as possible.

Dutch elm disease is spread by three species of beetles, as well as from tree to tree through root systems. The fungus that causes it interferes with a tree's ability to carry water and nutrients, and can kill a tree in as little as three weeks.

The city said the disease has killed millions of elm trees across North America since it was introduced from Europe around 90 years ago.

Edmonton has around 90,000 city-owned elms, and a Dutch elm disease protocol was developed in 2020 after the disease was found in Lethbridge.

"City arborists and foresters remain vigilant as they continue implementing the established action plan, including intensified surveillance of elm trees in the protocol zone," said Mark Beare, Edmonton director of infrastructure operations.

"This additional confirmed case does not change our approach as we continue assessments, removals and testing to contain the spread of Dutch elm disease."

Residents are encouraged to learn more about the signs of Dutch elm disease, and to keep privately-owned elms pruned and healthy, as beetles are attracted to damaged or sick trees.

It is illegal in Edmonton to store or transport elm wood. Pruned branches or wood from damaged trees must be burned immediately or disposed of at the Edmonton Waste Management Centre at 250 Aurum Road.

More information on the disease can be found on The City of Edmonton's website.