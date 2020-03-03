EDMONTON -- A new Costco is under construction in west Edmonton, the Alberta government said on its website.

The 127,000-sq. ft. warehouse will be located at Stony Plain Road and 186 Street.

The building permit was issued in November 2019 and the store is scheduled to open in 2020.

It is estimated to cost $6.3 million.

There are seven Costcos in the Edmonton area, including one in the Granville neighbourhood approximately seven kilometres from the upcoming location.