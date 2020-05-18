EDMONTON -- COVID-19 cases in Alberta continue to drop. On Monday, 39 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 1,036. An additional death was also reported.

In the last 24 hours, 3,458 tests have been completed.

The case breakdown provincially is as follows:

836 active cases and 3,675 recovered cases in the Calgary zone

109 active cases and 1,093 recovered cases in the South zone

58 active cases and 448 recovered cases in the Edmonton zone

18 active cases and 196 recovered cases in the North zone

10 active cases and 88 recovered cases in the Central zone

Five active cases and 19 recovered cases in zones yet to be confirmed

There are currently 93 active cases in continuing care facilities across Alberta, and 596 residents of facilities have recovered.

The total number of deaths in the province is 128, with 92 in the Calgary zone; 15 in the North zone; 12 in the Edmonton zone; eight in the South zone; and one in the Central zone.

So far, 5,519 people have recovered.