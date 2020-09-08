EDMONTON -- Alberta Health Services has opened a COVID-19 testing centre at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

The new testing centre, called Central Assessment Centre, will open Wednesday morning in Hall A.

The Central Assessment Centre will be the city's largest and capable of completing approximately 5,000 swabs per day, AHS said.

The new site is for appointments only and will not accept walk-ins.

Albertans can make an appointment online.

The Central Assessment Centre will be open from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

AHS completed 12,561 tests on Monday — the highest daily total since the pandemic began.

The city of Edmonton has 595 active cases of COVID-19 and is back under Alberta Health's watch.