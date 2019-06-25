A new park in Edmonton’s downtown core opened to the public this week.

The playground next to the Historic McKay Avenue School Archives and Museum, at 104 Street and 99 Avenue, was designed to mirror the city’s river valley.

The site formerly featured a sandbox. A volunteer with Callingwood Elementary School said the new play structure is likely to be a safer experience.

“I love it,” said Casey Williams.

“It’s got that padding, it still has that support that you need from a functional jungle gym. But it still has that support that parents are looking for when they want their kids to be safe when they go to a playground.”

A grand opening event will be held in mid-July.

Several organizations partnered to deliver the project, including Edmonton Police Service, Edmonton Public Schools, the city, and downtown business and community groups.