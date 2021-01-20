EDMONTON -- The University of Alberta is touting a new drug that could treat breast and blood cancers.

One more piece of the puzzle has fallen into place, according to newly published research from the U of A.

The new drug, PCLX-001, is set to begin human trials later this year.

“The results provide more justification and rational for starting the clinical trial in May,” John Mackey, professor and director of oncology trials in the Faculty of Medicine & Dentistry said.

“It’s another exciting stepping stone to finding out if this is going to be a new cancer treatment.”

The clinical trial will take place in three Canadian centres including the Cross Cancer Institute in Edmonton.

Patients with advanced and previously treated lymphoma, breast, lung, colon or bladder cancer can enrol in the clinical trial. The goal is find the right dose for both effectiveness and safety, according to the U of A.

U of A cell biologist Luc Berthiaume was the first to discover that PCLX-001 could work against cancer. According to the release, its original use was for treating African sleeping sickness.

For this particular study, Mackey and his team examined breast tumors. They found that 28 per cent of the tumors contained the enzyme N-myristoyltransferase 2.

“This shows that one of the targets of our drug, the enzyme NMT2, is clinically important to overall survival,” Mackey said.

Research showed that the drug slowed tumor growth by 90 per cent in mice with human breast cancer. According to the U of A, similar results were reported last year in the drug's effect against lymphoma.

“This will be the first time anyone has ever received PCLX-001 or a drug of this class,” Mackey said.

“It’s very exciting, but there are many unknowns.”

The study was funded by the Alberta Cancer Foundation and the Cure Cancer Foundation.