EDMONTON -- A fleet of battery-electric buses will join Edmonton's transit system in August.

Edmonton Transit Service says the new vehicles offer a smoother and quieter ride than the traditional diesel buses.

Officials say they can run about 350 kilometres in a single charge, even during Edmonton's cold winters.

"There's very minimal difference between summer and winter conditions for the range," Ryan Birch with ETS said. "There's a slight impact but we were confident that it'll serve all of our routes."

The Kathleen Andrews Transit Garage will be home base for the electric fleet. The garage is equipped with overhead charging stations.

The buses will be on the road on Aug. 4.

Another 19 battery-electric buses are expected to arrive in the fall and be put into service by the end of the year.

