New entertainment hub announced for Ritchie neighbourhood

A new development project has been announced for the Ritchie neighbourhood.

According to a post on Instagram, Beljan Development is planning a "Ritchie Hub" on 96 Street and Whyte Avenue.

The hub will house several businesses with the hopes of attracting residents in the surrounding areas including Cloverdale, Bonnie Doon and Strathcona.

The Ritchie Hub project is said to have more than 6,700 square feet of patio space for future restaurants, breweries and gastropubs and 23 parking stalls.

The south-central neighbourhood has taken quite a few strides growing the entertainment sector for residents. In 2021, seven breweries came together to propose a rebranding for a portion of 99 Street, from 81 and 60 Avenue, called Happy Beer Street.

Currently, there is no date set for finishing the project.