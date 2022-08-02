New outdoor activity centre coming to the Edmonton Ski Club

A new outdoor activity centre is coming to the Edmonton Ski Club.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning.

The federal government is providing $6.6 million from the Green and Inclusive Communities program to fund the project.

The ski club, which is a non-profit society, is contributing another $4.6 million to the project.

The centre will provide sport and cultural programming to a wide range of participants.

It will also be a net-zero carbon community space.

"Accessible outdoor spaces are vital to local communities; fostering connections, and improving the mental and physical health of residents. Edmonton’s River Valley is no exception,” said Minister of Tourism Randy Boissonnault in a written release. “The new River Valley Outdoor Activity Center will provide inclusive cultural and sport experiences, accessible by Edmontonians all year round.”

Construction on the centre is scheduled to start in May 2023, and is expected to be completed in November 2024.