Results from Mainstreet Research has found the opposition United Conservative Party (UCP) is leading the governing NDP in opinion polls.

The poll asked 936 Albertans which party they would vote for if a provincial election were held that day.

Results found 47.5 per cent of all voters supported Jason Kenney’s opposition UCP, while Rachel Notley’s NDP garnered 30.4 per cent support.

For decided and leaning voters, the margin was wider: 52.1 per cent for the UCP and 32.5 per cent for the NDP.

The results from this poll, conducted between July 15 and 16, 2018, are similar to results released by Mainstreet Research in January, 2018.

At that time, poll results found 55.9 per cent of decided voters supported the UCP, while 27.3 per cent supported the NDP. In the January poll, 956 Alberta residents were polled.