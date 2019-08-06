A new report from EndPovertyEdmonton and the Edmonton Social Planning Council says one in 10 people in the region are experiencing poverty.

Among its recommendations, the report calls for improved data collection from the LGBTQ community as well as from low income families and those living with disabilities.

The report found more than 9,700 lone parent families are living in low income. Just over half of those dealing with poverty are women with 42 per cent identifying as a visible minority.

The report also calls for improved consultation, improved social programs and better inclusion of those who have dealt with poverty in the policy-making process.