The newly constructed Maskêkosak Kiskinomâtowikamik school at Enoch Cree Nation celebrated its grand opening Wednesday morning.

The school will have students from kindergarten to grade 12 and will include Cree – Nêhiyaw – perspectives in all areas of their study.

“This school is symbolic of leaving this place better than I found it," Chief Billy Morin said. "I love coming here because there’s energy in this school."

"We will work diligently to merge the Cree language and culture and other maskêkosak ways of learning about the world, with the best is Western educational approaches," said a written release.

The 60,000 sq. ft. building includes a CTS shop, learning commons and a cultural room inside a 40 foot tall Teepee made of steel and glass.

Construction of the school began in March 2018, Edmonton's Fillmore Construction handled the project. It was funded by Indigenous Services Canada.